Truist Boosts Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $49.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target boosted by Truist from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE CHCT opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $185,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

