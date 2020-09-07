Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Quaker Capital Investments LLC

Quaker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,790 shares during the quarter. Trinseo comprises about 2.5% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quaker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.65% of Trinseo worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 15.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after buying an additional 133,611 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 182,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 184,370 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 310,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $6,772,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Trinseo stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 952,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,652. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.95. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.