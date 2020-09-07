TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TA. CIBC lowered shares of TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $300.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $986.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

