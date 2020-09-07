TouchCon (TOC) Market Cap Reaches $467,665.72

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. TouchCon has a total market cap of $467,665.72 and $5,184.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00317535 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001488 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044954 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000439 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008610 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

