Toro (NYSE:TTC) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday.

TTC opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. Toro has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $438,769.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,097 shares of company stock worth $1,198,534. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1,687.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

