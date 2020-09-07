TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is Holocene Advisors LP’s 9th Largest Position

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,165 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of TJX Companies worth $159,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 228,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.18. 6,807,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,302,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 96.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

