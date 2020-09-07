Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTY shares. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 443,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,891. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its stake in Tivity Health by 214.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,755,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after buying an additional 5,973,655 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,868,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.