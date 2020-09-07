Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Raised to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Titan Mining (TSE:TI) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.10.
TSE TI opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. Titan Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.
Titan Mining Company Profile
Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.