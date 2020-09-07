Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Raised to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Titan Mining (TSE:TI) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.10.

TSE TI opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. Titan Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.



Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

