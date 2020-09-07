Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Exactus (NASDAQ:EXDI) Head to Head Survey

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tilray alerts:

10.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 5.34, suggesting that its stock price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tilray and Exactus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 2 11 2 0 2.00 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray presently has a consensus price target of $12.85, suggesting a potential upside of 117.14%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than Exactus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and Exactus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million 4.51 -$321.17 million ($1.69) -3.50 Exactus $350,000.00 11.13 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

Exactus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Summary

Tilray beats Exactus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.