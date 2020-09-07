Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Position Increased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.06% of Tiffany & Co. worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 532.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

TIF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.79. 1,884,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,352. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

