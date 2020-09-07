THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Hits $115.95 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $115.95 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00007166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00118966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.01697553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00213317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00168359 BTC.

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

