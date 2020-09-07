THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 27% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $17,519.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, LBank and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000731 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.