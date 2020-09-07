The Sandbox Market Capitalization Tops $19.66 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $19.66 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005476 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,752,750 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

