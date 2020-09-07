The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) versus Verisante Technology (NASDAQ:VRSEF) Critical Comparison

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Verisante Technology (OTCMKTS:VRSEF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Pennant Group and Verisante Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $338.53 million 2.91 $2.55 million $0.52 67.67 Verisante Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Verisante Technology.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Verisante Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 1.39% 22.16% 4.00% Verisante Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Pennant Group and Verisante Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Verisante Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.96%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Verisante Technology.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Verisante Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of June 30, 2019, the company provided home health and hospice services through 62 agencies; and assisted living, independent living, and memory care services in 51 communities with 3,872 total units. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. The Pennant Group, Inc. operates independently of The Ensign Group, Inc. as of October 1, 2019.

Verisante Technology Company Profile

Verisante Technology Inc., a medical device company, engages in commercializing skin cancer detection systems. The company's products comprise Verisante Aura, which helps in the detection of various forms of skin cancer, including basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma; and Verisante Core for the detection of lung, cervical, gastrointestinal, and colo-rectal cancers. It also owns all the rights to the ClearVu and ClearVu Elite endoscopy systems for the detection of lung cancer. Verisante Technology has a licensing agreement with the BC Cancer Agency for the manufacture, distribution, and sale of products based on patented skin cancer detection technology. The company was formerly known as T-Ray Science Inc. and changed its name to Verisante Technology Inc. in January 2011. Verisante Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

