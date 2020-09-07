TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC increased their price target on TFI International from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens increased their price target on TFI International from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TFI International from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TFI International from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$57.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.11. TFI International has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$60.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.15, for a total transaction of C$3,143,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,149,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,162,098.70. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,915,750 in the last ninety days.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

