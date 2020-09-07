Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5,708.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682,020 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Textron worth $56,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Textron by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,177.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,639. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.