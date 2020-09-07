Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Boosted by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 205.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,251,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,434. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

