Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,960 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up 0.3% of Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $21,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.54.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 253,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.16. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

