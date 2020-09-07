Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Analysts expect that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post sales of $7.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $8.73 billion. Tesla reported sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $29.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $32.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.73 billion to $58.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.58.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,954 shares of company stock worth $68,524,436. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,688 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,559,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,321,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,822,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,089.38, a PEG ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.82. Tesla has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $502.49.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.