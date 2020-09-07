Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. decreased its position in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Verastem worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 75.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $2,218,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verastem stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. 4,026,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,882. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Verastem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $194.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.