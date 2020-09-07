Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Trims Position in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Central European Media Enterprises were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 226.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CETV. BidaskClub upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

NASDAQ CETV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 751,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter.

Central European Media Enterprises Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

