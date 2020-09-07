Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Takes $735,000 Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Legg Mason accounts for approximately 2.0% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 1,173.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $32,395,936.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,106,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LM remained flat at $$49.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,718,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,192. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.92 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

