Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Takes $337,000 Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTK. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

PRTK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.35. 489,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,881. The company has a market cap of $197.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.41.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

