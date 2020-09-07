Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Sells 6,992 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. trimmed its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. LogMeIn comprises 1.4% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 719.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 1,213.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Shares of LOGM stock remained flat at $$86.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 428,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,128. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOGM shares. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.15.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.