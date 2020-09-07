Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Sells 2,538,767 Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,538,767 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Zosano Pharma worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZSAN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,619. Zosano Pharma Corp has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZSAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

