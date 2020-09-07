Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. trimmed its position in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDOR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 2,169.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 70,249 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDOR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.43. 14,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,188. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.22).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

