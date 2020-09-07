Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 17,000 Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEET. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Meet Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 70,413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Meet Group by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meet Group alerts:

MEET has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

MEET stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Meet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Meet Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Meet Group Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.