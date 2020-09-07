Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 15.6% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,908,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,120,000 after buying an additional 661,827 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in 58.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,819,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,718,000 after buying an additional 281,863 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in 58.com by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,084,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,273,000 after buying an additional 386,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in 58.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,658,000 after buying an additional 71,880 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in 58.com by 99.6% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,821,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,275,000 after buying an additional 909,327 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of 58.com stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. 58.com Inc has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.
WUBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.
58.com Profile
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
