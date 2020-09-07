Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 15.6% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,908,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,120,000 after buying an additional 661,827 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in 58.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,819,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,718,000 after buying an additional 281,863 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in 58.com by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,084,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,273,000 after buying an additional 386,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in 58.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,658,000 after buying an additional 71,880 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in 58.com by 99.6% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,821,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,275,000 after buying an additional 909,327 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 58.com stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. 58.com Inc has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 61.33% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $361.37 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

WUBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

