Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,927 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 26.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 121.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 296,305 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth approximately $757,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of ADSW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

