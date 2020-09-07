Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Invests $551,000 in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Willis Towers Watson accounts for about 1.5% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 21.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 76,108 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

WLTW traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.43. The company had a trading volume of 645,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.31.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

