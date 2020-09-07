Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Invests $530,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up about 1.4% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.83. 2,482,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,981. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

