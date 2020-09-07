Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Invests $496,000 in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.3% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,651,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,916,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

