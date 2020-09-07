Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. trimmed its position in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 547,068 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned approximately 1.55% of Xtant Medical worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth about $126,000.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. 182,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,694. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.50.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.