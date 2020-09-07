Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Buys Shares of 5,000 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in First Solar by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

