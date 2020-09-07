Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Buys Shares of 12,325 Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 88.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 236,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 44,247 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Cincinnati Bell stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.11. 247,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $765.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

