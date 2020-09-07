Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.97. 3,187,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,847. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.60. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $121.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

