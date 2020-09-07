Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 167.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351,324 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.