Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Buys 59,001 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of TCON traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. 2,834,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,422. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 302,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $531,784.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,249.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 710,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,611. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

