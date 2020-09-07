Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Buys 172,503 Shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,503 shares during the quarter. Mustang Bio makes up approximately 2.0% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth $747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 1,069.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,193. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mustang Bio Inc has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $175.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 153,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

