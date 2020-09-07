Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,000 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 521.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of EWW stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,190. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.