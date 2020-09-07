Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Citigroup comprises about 1.4% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Citigroup by 553.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,052 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $13,970,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.52. 25,124,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,338,618. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

