TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMTD. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 14.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.