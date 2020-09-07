Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Holocene Advisors LP’s 7th Largest Position

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 240.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,461 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.4% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Target were worth $163,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock valued at $17,714,694. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra increased their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

TGT traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.23. 4,742,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

