TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.59.

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TAL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. 4,075,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,513.01 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $83.68.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

