SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded SWISS LF HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of SZLMY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. 1,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,252. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. SWISS LF HLDG/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

