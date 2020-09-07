SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. SVMK has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $31,887.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $38,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,254 shares of company stock valued at $12,279,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 201.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 54.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 110.1% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

