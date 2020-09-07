Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley cut Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $4,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 501,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,673. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,368,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after buying an additional 1,892,910 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 41,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $4,656,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $2,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

