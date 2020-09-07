Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target to $33.00

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GCO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of GCO opened at $21.48 on Friday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $315.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesco will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Genesco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Genesco by 3,877.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 1,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Genesco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

