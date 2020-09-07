Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $410.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.61.

AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $378.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.36 and a 200-day moving average of $288.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total value of $931,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 87.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

