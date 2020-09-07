Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4,917.08 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,345,018.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at $173,190,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 736,076 shares of company stock worth $23,322,587. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after buying an additional 7,753,145 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,465,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sunrun by 40.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 5,367.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 591,167 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

